Royal Bank of Scotland tentatively settles US claims

LONDON (AP) - Royal Bank of Scotland says it has tentatively agreed to pay $4.9 billion to settle U.S. Department of Justice claims that it misled investors over the sale of mortgage-backed securities before the 2008 financial crisis.
The settlement marks a watershed moment for RBS, which was bailed out by British taxpayers after a series of acquisitions briefly made it the largest bank in the world before the crisis. The government insisted that the mis-selling claims had to be resolved before it could sell Britain's 72-percent stake in RBS.
Chief Executive Ross McEwan says the settlement will "allow us to deal with this significant remaining legacy issue and is the price we have to pay for the global ambitions pursued by this bank before the crisis."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police began the search after speaking with a man serving life in prison for the slaying of another girl whose body was found near the wooded area northeast of downtown Detroit.More >>
Police began the search after speaking with a man serving life in prison for the slaying of another girl whose body was found near the wooded area northeast of downtown Detroit.More >>
Jury selection in the felony case against the 44-year-old Republican is expected to start Thursday and last at least two days, and testimony is scheduled to begin Monday.More >>
Jury selection in the felony case against the 44-year-old Republican is expected to start Thursday and last at least two days, and testimony is scheduled to begin Monday.More >>
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"More >>
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"More >>
Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranMore >>
Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranMore >>
Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibilityMore >>
Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibilityMore >>
US health panel that once opposed prostate screening now says it is up to men and their doctorsMore >>
US health panel that once opposed prostate screening now says it is up to men and their doctorsMore >>
Trump to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranMore >>
Trump to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranMore >>