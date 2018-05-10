South Korea, GM agree to inject $4.35 billion to Korean unit - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

South Korea, GM agree to inject $4.35 billion to Korean unit

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea says it has reached an agreement with General Motors to inject $4.35 billion in funding to keep the loss-making Korean unit afloat.

The government said Thursday the American automaker also agreed to limit its right to sell shares or assets for 10 years and to establish a new regional headquarters in South Korea.

Under the agreement, the state-controlled Korea Development Bank, GM Korea's second-largest shareholder, will inject $750 million while GM will provide $3.6 billion in fresh loans.

GM's restructuring plans, including a shutdown of one of its four plants in South Korea and reducing its workforce by nearly 3,000, stoked worries that GM Korea, third-largest carmaker in the country, may permanently close.

South Korea said the latest measures should ensure GM's long-term stay in South Korea.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Russian firm pleads not guilty to election meddling charge

    Russian firm pleads not guilty to election meddling charge

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 2:41 PM EDT2018-05-09 18:41:35 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-05-10 06:04:14 GMT
    A Russian company charged as part of a conspiracy to meddle in the 2016 presidential election has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Washington.More >>
    A Russian company charged as part of a conspiracy to meddle in the 2016 presidential election has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Washington.More >>

  • Study finds little bang for the buck in Zika blood testing

    Study finds little bang for the buck in Zika blood testing

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-05-09 21:21:47 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-05-10 06:04:13 GMT
    (Cynthia Goldsmith/CDC via AP). FILE - This 2016 digitally-colorized electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Zika virus, in red, about 40 nanometers in diameter. According to a study released...(Cynthia Goldsmith/CDC via AP). FILE - This 2016 digitally-colorized electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Zika virus, in red, about 40 nanometers in diameter. According to a study released...
    Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.More >>
    Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.More >>

  • Scientists: Kilauea volcano may have explosive eruption

    Scientists: Kilauea volcano may have explosive eruption

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-05-09 06:30:36 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-05-10 06:04:11 GMT
    (Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP). A fissure erupts near the intersection of Kahukai Street and Leilani Avenue in Leilani Estates, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for two ne...(Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP). A fissure erupts near the intersection of Kahukai Street and Leilani Avenue in Leilani Estates, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for two ne...
    Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday for any stragglers in Lanipuna Gardens to leave immediately after two new fissures opened and were emitting dangerous gases.More >>
    Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday for any stragglers in Lanipuna Gardens to leave immediately after two new fissures opened and were emitting dangerous gases.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly