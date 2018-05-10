The Latest: Jury finds 2nd of 2 brothers guilty in deaths

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - The Latest on the trial of the younger of two Oklahoma brothers accused of fatally stabbing their parents and three siblings (all times local):

11:10 p.m.

A jury in Oklahoma has found the younger of two brothers guilty of fatally stabbing their parents and three siblings.

Jurors handed down the verdict late Wednesday night in the trial of 19-year-old Michael Bever, who was charged with five counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with intent to kill for his role in the July 2015 stabbings.

Bever was 16 when authorities say he and Robert Bever killed their parents, two younger brothers and 5-year-old sister.

Robert Bever, who was 18 at the time of the killings, pleaded guilty in 2016 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Michael Bever's defense relied heavily on the testimony of Robert Bever, who told jurors that he wanted to take responsibility for all the deaths.

___

5:30 p.m.

Jurors are deliberating in the trial of the younger of two Oklahoma brothers accused of fatally stabbing their parents and three siblings.

Deliberations began Wednesday in the trial of 19-year-old Michael Bever, who's charged with five first-degree murder counts and one of assault and battery with intent to kill for his role in the July 2015 stabbings.

Bever was 16 when authorities say he and Robert Bever, who was 18, killed their parents, two younger brothers and 5-year-old sister. Although a juvenile at the time of the crime, Michael Bever is being prosecuted as an adult.

Robert Bever, now 21, pleaded guilty in 2016 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole. He told jurors that he wanted to take responsibility for the deaths.

