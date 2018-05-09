Baton Rouge cyclists participating in area's first CycloFemme ride on Mother's Day

Baton Rouge cyclists are participating in a global bicycle ride celebrating women on Mother's Day. Cyclists all around the world will be riding to empower and inspire women of all ages.

CYCLOFEMME BATON ROUGE

Sunday, May 13 (Mother’s Day)

Meet at 2 p.m.

BREC’s Perkins Road Community Park

Baton Rouge

See the ROUTE HERE

The ride will be a slow-paced ride for all ages and skill levels. The ride is open to all, regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, skill level, or bicycle preference. No registration is necessary for this free ride.

