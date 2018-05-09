OLOL welcomes new colon rectal surgeon

Our Lady of the Lake has a new colon rectal surgeon on staff. R. Scott Daugherty Jr., MD, joined Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Baton Rouge Colon Rectal Associates. He teams with a group of Board Certified colorectal surgeons in the evaluation and treatment of all diseases and disorders affecting the small intestine, colon, rectum and anus.

Dr. Daugherty received his medical degree from the LSU Health Sciences Center School of Medicine in New Orleans in 2010. He completed his general surgery residency at the same institution, followed by a colorectal surgery Fellowship at LSU Shreveport. He is an Associate Fellow of the American Board of Surgery and is a member of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons. Dr. Daugherty is also a candidate member of the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons.

Dr. Daugherty joins colon rectal surgeons Louis Barfield, MD, Richard Byrd, MD, and Kelly Finan, MD, at the practice located at 7777 Hennessy Blvd, Suite 206.

To schedule an appointment, call (225) 767-1156.

