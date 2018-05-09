About Our Lady of the Lake

Our Lady of the Lake (OLOL) is uniquely capable of caring for a full range of illness or injury, including those that are extremely complex, for both pediatric and adult patients.

FAMILY SERVICES

An 800-bed hospital and the area’s only Level II Trauma Center

A dedicated Children's Hospital, which will transition to a freestanding hospital in 2019• A 450-provider care network covering more than 40 specialties

Two free-standing emergency rooms—Our Lady of the Lake Livingston and Our Lady of the Lake North

A network of nearly 15 urgent care clinics

Outpatient imaging and surgery centers

Assumption Community Hospital

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University

OLOL serves 35,000 inpatients and 650,000 outpatients annually and are committed to building a healthy community through excellence in patient care and education. A part of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, Our Lady of the Lake is consistently awarded for compassionate care, clinical expertise, leading edge technology and innovation.

OUR LADY OF THE LAKE PHYSICIAN GROUP

With more than 450 healthcare providers throughout more than 70 locations, Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group is one of the area’s largest physician networks, with more than 450 healthcare providers throughout more than 70 locations.

In addition to primary care, this group of doctors specializes in diagnosis and treatment of a broad range of illnesses and complex medical problems.

OUR LADY OF THE LAKE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital is Louisiana’s fastest growing children’s hospital treating more than 100,000 patients annually from across Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. The hospital is the only healthcare provider in the Baton Rouge area that provides a full range of pediatric services ranging from a 24/7 pediatric emergency room to a team of more than 100 pediatricians and pediatric specialists.

The new freestanding Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital is currently under construction and set to open in 2019.

OUR LADY OF THE LAKE CHILDREN'S HEALTH

Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health is a collaborative, coordinated and child-focused statewide health network that provides patients with more access to physicians and providers specifically trained to care for children. The network includes hospital-based services at the main campus in Baton Rouge and the future freestanding hospital, as well as in Monroe with St. Francis Pediatrics. It also connects pediatricians, pediatric specialists and other health providers across our state with clinics in the Baton Rouge region, Hammond, Lafayette and Monroe. This model of coordinated pediatric healthcare extends the vital work happening at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital into more communities across Louisiana so families have greater access to expertise close to home.

Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Pediatric Development and Therapy Center is located at 8415 Goodwood Boulevard, Suite 200, in Baton Rouge.

OUR LADY OF THE LAKE'S MISSION

Inspired by the vision of St. Francis of Assisi and in the tradition of the Roman Catholic Church, extends the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to God's people, especially those most in need.

OLOL calls forth all who serve in this healthcare ministry to share their gifts and talents to create a Spirit of Healing for all those entrusted to our care.

OLOL is, with God's help, a healing and spiritual presence for each other and the communities we are privileged to serve.

OUR LADY OF THE LAKE'S CORE VALUES

Service - The privilege of reaching out to meet the needs of others

Reverence and Love for All Life - Acknowledging that all of life is a gift from God

Joyfulness of Spirit - An awareness of being blessed by God in all things

Humility - Being authentic in serving as an instrument of God

Justice - Striving for equity and fairness in relationships with special concern for those most in need

Information on this page was provided by Our Lady of the Lake.