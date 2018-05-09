Baton Rouge General named one of nation’s safest hospitals

Baton Rouge General (BRG) received the Healthgrades 2018 Patient Safety Excellence Award this week, placing BRG in the top ten percent of hospitals across the country for patient safety. BRG was the only hospital in Baton Rouge, and just one of nine in Louisiana, to receive the designation.

RELATED: Learn more about Baton Rouge General Medical Center

458 hospitals across the nation earned the award, including BRG’s Mid City and Bluebonnet campuses. The hospitals were evaluated for their performance in safeguarding patients from serious, potentially preventable complications during their hospital stays.

“Preserving and restoring health for our patients means a constant drive toward perfection and zero harm,” said BRG President and CEO Edgardo Tenreiro. “This recognition is a testament to the teamwork of our physicians, nurses, clinicians and WorkExcellence department.”

Four types of events make up nearly 75 percent of all patient safety events reported by hospitals: accidental cut, puncture, or hemorrhage; collapsed lung; infections; and bed sores.

Patients treated in hospitals receiving the Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award were, on average:

55.6 percent less likely to experience an accidental cut, puncture, perforation or hemorrhage during medical care, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals

52.4 percent less likely to experience a collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals

62.8 percent less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired at the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals ?

54.3 percent less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals

BRG was also named #1 in Greater Baton Rouge for Overall Medical Care by CareChex for 2015, 2016 and 2017, was named in the top 2% of hospitals nationwide for Overall Medical Care by CareChex in 2017 and received the Patient Safety Excellence Award from Healthgrades in 2016.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.