Homegrown Love program teaching kids gardening, healthy eating habits

Kids are giving their moms tomato plants for Mother's Day as part of the Homegrown Love program (Source: WAFB)

Some students at St. Aloysius in Baton Rouge are giving mom a gift from Mother Nature this Mother's Day.

Rotolo's partnered with three elementary schools for their Homegrown Love program. It teaches the kids gardening, healthy eating, and recycling through hands-on activities that started thanks to customers. In April, customers were asked to recycle their cups for free pizza. Those cups were re-purposed for this project.

"Homegrown Love is really cool, not just for Rotolo's, but for the environment and for the kids. I mean, look behind me. These kids are having a blast. It teaches kids about healthy eating, planting nutrients. They actually plant and bring home for mom for Mother's Day, so it makes a great gift," said Mitch Rotolo, owner of Rotolo's Pizzeria.

St. Jude and Our Lady of Mercy are also participating in the program.

