Homegrown Love program teaching kids gardening, healthy eating h - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Homegrown Love program teaching kids gardening, healthy eating habits

Kids are giving their moms tomato plants for Mother's Day as part of the Homegrown Love program (Source: WAFB) Kids are giving their moms tomato plants for Mother's Day as part of the Homegrown Love program (Source: WAFB)
Kids are giving their moms tomato plants for Mother's Day as part of the Homegrown Love program (Source: WAFB) Kids are giving their moms tomato plants for Mother's Day as part of the Homegrown Love program (Source: WAFB)
Kids are giving their moms tomato plants for Mother's Day as part of the Homegrown Love program (Source: WAFB) Kids are giving their moms tomato plants for Mother's Day as part of the Homegrown Love program (Source: WAFB)
Homegrown Love (Source: Rotolo's) Homegrown Love (Source: Rotolo's)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Some students at St. Aloysius in Baton Rouge are giving mom a gift from Mother Nature this Mother's Day.

Rotolo's partnered with three elementary schools for their Homegrown Love program. It teaches the kids gardening, healthy eating, and recycling through hands-on activities that started thanks to customers. In April, customers were asked to recycle their cups for free pizza. Those cups were re-purposed for this project.

For more information on the program, click here.

"Homegrown Love is really cool, not just for Rotolo's, but for the environment and for the kids. I mean, look behind me. These kids are having a blast. It teaches kids about healthy eating, planting nutrients. They actually plant and bring home for mom for Mother's Day, so it makes a great gift," said Mitch Rotolo, owner of Rotolo's Pizzeria.

St. Jude and Our Lady of Mercy are also participating in the program.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly