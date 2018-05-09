Senior citizens use basketball to keep 'chasing their glory'

LSU Police have taken a person of interest into custody in the attempting poisoning of an LSU Veterinary School employee.More >>
LSU Police have taken a person of interest into custody in the attempting poisoning of an LSU Veterinary School employee.More >>
A Denham Springs man has been arrested for reportedly selling fake inspection stickers.More >>
A Denham Springs man has been arrested for reportedly selling fake inspection stickers.More >>
A woman was arrested Wednesday after reportedly attempting to kidnap and rob an elderly woman, but an off-duty officer from Slidell was able to step in and help.More >>
A woman was arrested Wednesday after reportedly attempting to kidnap and rob an elderly woman, but an off-duty officer from Slidell was able to step in and help.More >>
Louisiana lawmakers have given final passage to the state's first government-wide policy against sexual harassment.More >>
Louisiana lawmakers have given final passage to the state's first government-wide policy against sexual harassment.More >>
Sheriff Jason Ard confirms LPSO detectives are searching for a suspect tied to this morning’s homicide.More >>
Sheriff Jason Ard confirms LPSO detectives are searching for a suspect tied to this morning’s homicide.More >>
An Indiana woman who said she was beaten and battered nearly to death by someone she trusted is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.More >>
An Indiana woman who said she was beaten and battered nearly to death by someone she trusted is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.More >>
A National Guard soldier from Memphis was killed in an accident shortly after shipping off to California for training.More >>
A National Guard soldier from Memphis was killed in an accident shortly after shipping off to California for training.More >>
A local dog owner has a terrifying warning for others after his dog was snatched by a gator at a Mobile city park.More >>
A local dog owner has a terrifying warning for others after his dog was snatched by a gator at a Mobile city park.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Deputies had to restrain the mother of a 3-year-old boy Friday when family members of the 15-year-old boy accused of killing him appeared to smirk while waiting for his bond hearing to start.More >>
Deputies had to restrain the mother of a 3-year-old boy Friday when family members of the 15-year-old boy accused of killing him appeared to smirk while waiting for his bond hearing to start.More >>
Parents in one Lowcountry school district are upset after they say their kids were shown guns without their permission.More >>
Parents in one Lowcountry school district are upset after they say their kids were shown guns without their permission.More >>
Kentucky's attorney general joined teachers and students Tuesday in northern Kentucky to honor a 32-year employee of the Covington Independent School District.More >>
Kentucky's attorney general joined teachers and students Tuesday in northern Kentucky to honor a 32-year employee of the Covington Independent School District.More >>
"Ok, I'm in the back of a police car, I'm in cuffs.," said Emily Nield as she sat in the back of a Cook County deputy's vehicle. Emily, a Canadian woman, posted a Snapchat video from the back of a Cook County Sheriff's vehicle last month after she was arrested for not having a valid driver's license.More >>
"Ok, I'm in the back of a police car, I'm in cuffs.," said Emily Nield as she sat in the back of a Cook County deputy's vehicle. Emily, a Canadian woman, posted a Snapchat video from the back of a Cook County Sheriff's vehicle last month after she was arrested for not having a valid driver's license.More >>
When the bulldozer tapped the tree, pollen erupts from its leaves so thick that it replicates the tree's shapeMore >>
When the bulldozer tapped the tree, pollen erupts from its leaves so thick that it replicates the tree's shapeMore >>