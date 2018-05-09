Russian firm pleads not guilty to election meddling charge - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Russian firm pleads not guilty to election meddling charge

By CHAD DAY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A Russian company charged as part of a conspiracy to meddle in the 2016 presidential election has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Washington.

The plea was the first by any of the Russian defendants charged by special counsel Robert Mueller's team. The company, Concord Management and Consulting LLC, is accused of providing funding for a huge Russian troll farm that directed a covert social media campaign aimed in part at helping Donald Trump defeat Hillary Clinton.

Concord is controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a wealthy businessman with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prigozhin and 12 other Russians are also charged in the indictment. They have yet to appear in court to face the charges. The U.S. has also imposed sanctions on them.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

