Watchdog agency signals less focus on student loan abuses

NEW YORK (AP) - The Trump administration is signaling that it intends to pull back on investigating potential abuses by companies in the $1.5 trillion student loan market.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is shuttering its student lending office, according to an announcement Wednesday by its acting director, Mick Mulvaney.
The student loan office at the CFPB had been responsible for returning $750 million in relief to harmed consumers. Its responsibilities are being moved under the broad umbrella of "financial education."
The office investigated troubled student lender Navient, which the CFPB sued last year for unfair and abusive practices. There was no indication from the CFPB how this latest action might impact that lawsuit.
