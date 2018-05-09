Judge slashes $50M punitive penalty against pork giant - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Judge slashes $50M punitive penalty against pork giant

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File). FILE - This July 21, 2017, file photo shows young hogs at Everette Murphrey Farm in Farmville, N.C. Industrial-scale hog producers knew for decades that noxious smells from open-air sewage pits tormented neighbors but did... (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File). FILE - This July 21, 2017, file photo shows young hogs at Everette Murphrey Farm in Farmville, N.C. Industrial-scale hog producers knew for decades that noxious smells from open-air sewage pits tormented neighbors but did...

By EMERY P. DALESIO
AP Business Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A federal judge is slashing $50 million in damages that a jury awarded neighbors of an industrial hog operation to punish a pork producer for intense smells, noise and other disturbances.

U.S. District Judge W. Earl Britt ruled this week that North Carolina law required him to cut the size of punitive damages to $2.5 million total for the 10 plaintiffs.

Britt cited state law that limits the punishment for corporate misdeeds to no more than $250,000 per person. That's an amount 1/20th the $5 million that jurors ordered Smithfield Foods to pay each neighbor as punishment.

Neighbors of a 15,000-head Bladen County swine operation also were awarded $75,000 each in compensation for conditions that prevented them from enjoying their rural homes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

