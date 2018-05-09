3 men found not guilty of raping girl, 9, as mom smoked meth

(Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune, via AP, Pool). Randall Flatlip enters the courtroom for the first day of the trial Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Matheson Court House in Salt Lake City. A trial started for three men accused of raping a 9-year-old Utah...

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Three Utah men have been found not guilty of raping a 9-year-old girl while her mother was smoking methamphetamine in a nearby garage.

The jury reached the verdict Wednesday in the case where the girl's harrowing testimony about what she said happened after a rural Easter egg hunt in 2016 was the centerpiece of the case.

Defense attorneys argued there was no physical evidence of the alleged assault and the child was copying a story fabricated by her paranoid mother.

Prosecutor Mark Thomas, though, pointed to the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby as he said testimony from the now 11-year-old girl should be sufficient to convict them.

The three defendants acquitted of child rape and sodomy are 38-year-old Larson RonDeau, 28-year-old Randall Flatlip and 31-year-old Jerry Flatlip.

