Lawsuit: Energy company cut safety budget before fatal blast - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lawsuit: Energy company cut safety budget before fatal blast

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE - In this May 4, 2017, file photo, workers dismantle the charred remains of a house where an explosion killed two people in Firestone, Colo. A shareholder lawsuit alleges Anadarko Petroleum was focused on keeping ... (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE - In this May 4, 2017, file photo, workers dismantle the charred remains of a house where an explosion killed two people in Firestone, Colo. A shareholder lawsuit alleges Anadarko Petroleum was focused on keeping ...

DENVER (AP) - A shareholder lawsuit alleges an oil and gas company focused on keeping old wells running, not fixing potential safety problems in the months before a fatal house explosion in Colorado.

The lawsuit cites former Anadarko Petroleum employees saying the company slashed its safety budget and had skeleton crew for refurbishing wells.

The claims are in court documents filed last year. They were first reported Tuesday by the Colorado Independent.

Company spokeswoman Jennifer Brice said Anadarko doesn't comment on pending lawsuits.

The lawsuit says Anadarko's actions caused stock prices to fall, hurting investors. The lead plaintiff is a union pension fund.

The federal lawsuit was filed in Texas, where Anadarko is based.

Two people died in the 2017 explosion.

Investigators blamed gas from a severed pipeline connected to an Anadarko well.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Newsom a target in last California governor debate

    Newsom a target in last California governor debate

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 3:13 AM EDT2018-05-09 07:13:52 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-05-09 17:15:15 GMT
    (Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.(Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.
    The candidates for California sparred over issues from immigration and taxes to infidelity in the last major debate of the race for California governor.More >>
    The candidates for California sparred over issues from immigration and taxes to infidelity in the last major debate of the race for California governor.More >>

  • 3 men found not guilty of raping girl, 9, as mom smoked meth

    3 men found not guilty of raping girl, 9, as mom smoked meth

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 12:41 PM EDT2018-05-09 16:41:18 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 12:45 PM EDT2018-05-09 16:45:50 GMT
    (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune, via AP, Pool). Larson RonDeau enters the courtroom for the first day of the trial Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Matheson Court House, in Salt Lake City. A trial started for three men accused of raping a 9-year-old Utah...(Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune, via AP, Pool). Larson RonDeau enters the courtroom for the first day of the trial Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Matheson Court House, in Salt Lake City. A trial started for three men accused of raping a 9-year-old Utah...
    Three Utah men have been found not guilty of raping a 9-year-old girl while her mother was smoking methamphetamine in a nearby garage.More >>
    Three Utah men have been found not guilty of raping a 9-year-old girl while her mother was smoking methamphetamine in a nearby garage.More >>

  • 'Kink community' angry at New York attorney general comments

    'Kink community' angry at New York attorney general comments

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 7:33 PM EDT2018-05-08 23:33:54 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 12:45 PM EDT2018-05-09 16:45:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman talks to media members after Law Day at the Court of Appeals in Albany, N.Y. Schneiderman resigned from office Monday, May 7, 2018, after s...(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman talks to media members after Law Day at the Court of Appeals in Albany, N.Y. Schneiderman resigned from office Monday, May 7, 2018, after s...
    Many members of the kink community are outraged that Eric Schneiderman, in resigning as New York's attorney general, depicted his alleged violence toward several women as "role-playing and other consensual sexual...More >>
    Many members of the kink community are outraged that Eric Schneiderman, in resigning as New York's attorney general, depicted his alleged violence toward several women as "role-playing and other consensual sexual activity.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly