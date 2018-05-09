Court stands by death sentence for Craigslist killer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court won't reconsider its decision upholding the death sentence for a man convicted of killing three down-and-out men lured by fake Craigslist job offers.

Death row inmate Richard Beasley was convicted of partnering with a teenage boy in 2011 to lure victims with promises of jobs on an Ohio farm.

The court in February upheld Beasley's death sentence. On Wednesday the court unanimously rejected Beasley's arguments that Justice Patrick DeWine should have excused himself because his father is Attorney General Mike DeWine.

Justice Pat Fischer said Beasley lost the chance to argue over the DeWine family connection by failing to raise it initially. Fischer also said the connection wouldn't violate current judicial codes of conduct.

Beasley's attorney plans an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.