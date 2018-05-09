SoftBank sees quarter profits fall, looking to major deals

TOKYO (AP) - Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. says its quarterly profit fell but says its fortunes will change dramatically if reported deals come through.
SoftBank plans to give up some of its stake in U.S. wireless company Sprint, under a $26.5 billion merger deal that will combine it with T-Mobile. The deal still requires U.S. regulatory approval.
Speculation is rife SoftBank plans to sell some of its stake in Indian e-commerce company Flipkart to U.S. retailer giant Walmart.
Tokyo-based SoftBank reported Wednesday January-March its profit totaled 24 billion yen ($219 million), down from 580.5 billion yen the previous year.
Quarterly sales totaled 2.35 trillion yen ($21 billion), up 1 percent from 2.32 trillion yen.
SoftBank's sprawling empire encompasses telecommunications, financial-technology, solar energy, ride-booking services and the Pepper companion robot.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
New video shows officers joking with three black people considering suing over what they say was an excessive response to a racially motivated 911 call in Southern California.More >>
New video shows officers joking with three black people considering suing over what they say was an excessive response to a racially motivated 911 call in Southern California.More >>
Federal authorities have charged a 27-year-old Chicago man in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago.More >>
Federal authorities have charged a 27-year-old Chicago man in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago.More >>
New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactionsMore >>
New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactionsMore >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a 'zero-tolerance' policy toward people who enter the United States illegally may cause families to be separated while parents are prosecutedMore >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a 'zero-tolerance' policy toward people who enter the United States illegally may cause families to be separated while parents are prosecutedMore >>
Slopes of Hawaii volcano offer lush piece of paradise for affordable priceMore >>
Slopes of Hawaii volcano offer lush piece of paradise for affordable priceMore >>
Melania Trump has launched her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront. She's calling it "Be Best."More >>
Melania Trump has launched her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront. She's calling it "Be Best."More >>
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's showMore >>
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's showMore >>
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displacedMore >>
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displacedMore >>