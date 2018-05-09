Siemens sees slump in fossil-fuel power generation

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - Industrial equipment maker Siemens saw profit rise in the first three months of the year as the company booked a one-time gain related to pensions while profits from its factory digitalization business helped offset sagging results from fossil fuel power generation.
Net profit rose 39 percent to 2.02 billion euros ($2.39 billion) from 1.45 billion euros in the year-earlier quarter, the company's fiscal second.
Revenue was flat at 20.1 billion euros after exchange rate shifts took 6 percent off. Orders slipped 2 percent to 22.3 billion euros.
Profit slumped 74 percent at the power and gas division, but jumped 40 percent at the digital factory division. The company booked a one-time gain of 900 million euros by transferring shares in IT firm Etos SE to its pension fund.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
New video shows officers joking with three black people considering suing over what they say was an excessive response to a racially motivated 911 call in Southern California.More >>
New video shows officers joking with three black people considering suing over what they say was an excessive response to a racially motivated 911 call in Southern California.More >>
Federal authorities have charged a 27-year-old Chicago man in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago.More >>
Federal authorities have charged a 27-year-old Chicago man in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago.More >>
New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactionsMore >>
New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactionsMore >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a 'zero-tolerance' policy toward people who enter the United States illegally may cause families to be separated while parents are prosecutedMore >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a 'zero-tolerance' policy toward people who enter the United States illegally may cause families to be separated while parents are prosecutedMore >>
Slopes of Hawaii volcano offer lush piece of paradise for affordable priceMore >>
Slopes of Hawaii volcano offer lush piece of paradise for affordable priceMore >>
Melania Trump has launched her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront. She's calling it "Be Best."More >>
Melania Trump has launched her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront. She's calling it "Be Best."More >>
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's showMore >>
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's showMore >>
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displacedMore >>
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displacedMore >>