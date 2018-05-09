Siemens sees slump in fossil-fuel power generation - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Siemens sees slump in fossil-fuel power generation

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - Industrial equipment maker Siemens saw profit rise in the first three months of the year as the company booked a one-time gain related to pensions while profits from its factory digitalization business helped offset sagging results from fossil fuel power generation.

Net profit rose 39 percent to 2.02 billion euros ($2.39 billion) from 1.45 billion euros in the year-earlier quarter, the company's fiscal second.

Revenue was flat at 20.1 billion euros after exchange rate shifts took 6 percent off. Orders slipped 2 percent to 22.3 billion euros.

Profit slumped 74 percent at the power and gas division, but jumped 40 percent at the digital factory division. The company booked a one-time gain of 900 million euros by transferring shares in IT firm Etos SE to its pension fund.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Newsom a target in last California governor debate

    Newsom a target in last California governor debate

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 3:13 AM EDT2018-05-09 07:13:52 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 5:14 AM EDT2018-05-09 09:14:43 GMT
    (Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.(Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.
    The candidates for California sparred over issues from immigration and taxes to infidelity in the last major debate of the race for California governor.More >>
    The candidates for California sparred over issues from immigration and taxes to infidelity in the last major debate of the race for California governor.More >>

  • 'Kink community' angry at New York attorney general comments

    'Kink community' angry at New York attorney general comments

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 7:33 PM EDT2018-05-08 23:33:54 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 5:14 AM EDT2018-05-09 09:14:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman talks to media members after Law Day at the Court of Appeals in Albany, N.Y. Schneiderman resigned from office Monday, May 7, 2018, after s...(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman talks to media members after Law Day at the Court of Appeals in Albany, N.Y. Schneiderman resigned from office Monday, May 7, 2018, after s...
    Many members of the kink community are outraged that Eric Schneiderman, in resigning as New York's attorney general, depicted his alleged violence toward several women as "role-playing and other consensual sexual...More >>
    Many members of the kink community are outraged that Eric Schneiderman, in resigning as New York's attorney general, depicted his alleged violence toward several women as "role-playing and other consensual sexual activity.".More >>

  • Charles Manson's purported sons could be out of estate fight

    Charles Manson's purported sons could be out of estate fight

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-05-09 06:30:50 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 5:14 AM EDT2018-05-09 09:14:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brian Melley). Matthew Lentz, who says he was fathered by convicted murderer Charles Manson at an orgy, stands outside Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, May 8, 2018. He carried letters he said Manson sent him from prison and hoped to show t...(AP Photo/Brian Melley). Matthew Lentz, who says he was fathered by convicted murderer Charles Manson at an orgy, stands outside Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, May 8, 2018. He carried letters he said Manson sent him from prison and hoped to show t...
    Two purported sons of Charles Manson may be out of the running in the legal battle over the infamous cult leader's estate.More >>
    Two purported sons of Charles Manson may be out of the running in the legal battle over the infamous cult leader's estate.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly