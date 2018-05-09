Emirates airline posts boost in annual profits to $762M

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, says revenue improved over the past fiscal year, reaching $25.2 billion, with profits rising to $762 million.
The Dubai-based airline credited a recovery in the global air cargo industry and the strengthening of key currencies against the U.S. dollar for the boost.
Last year, the airline's profits had fallen by more than 80 percent from the previous year to $340 million as it grappled with a slump in demand linked to a range of headwinds, from political upheaval and terrorism in Europe to tougher travel restrictions to the U.S. Overall profits were down 70 percent to $670 million.
On Wednesday, Emirates Group, which operates the airline, said its overall profits peaked at just over $1 billion and revenue reached a record $27.2 billion.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Mormon church will completely sever ties with the Boy Scouts of America at the end of next year as the religion moves its remaining boys into its own scouting-type program.More >>
The Mormon church will completely sever ties with the Boy Scouts of America at the end of next year as the religion moves its remaining boys into its own scouting-type program.More >>
New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactionsMore >>
New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactionsMore >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a 'zero-tolerance' policy toward people who enter the United States illegally may cause families to be separated while parents are prosecutedMore >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a 'zero-tolerance' policy toward people who enter the United States illegally may cause families to be separated while parents are prosecutedMore >>
Slopes of Hawaii volcano offer lush piece of paradise for affordable priceMore >>
Slopes of Hawaii volcano offer lush piece of paradise for affordable priceMore >>
Melania Trump has launched her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront. She's calling it "Be Best."More >>
Melania Trump has launched her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront. She's calling it "Be Best."More >>
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's showMore >>
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's showMore >>
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displacedMore >>
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displacedMore >>