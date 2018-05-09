Hard Rock seeks casino license in Atlantic City - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Hard Rock seeks casino license in Atlantic City

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey gambling regulators are expected to decide whether to grant a casino license to the new Hard Rock property.

The Casino Control Commission is due to rule on Wednesday on Hard Rock's application for a casino license for the former Trump Taj Mahal, which the company is rebranding into a music-themed resort.

Hard Rock is one of two shuttered casinos reopening on the same day this summer: the former Revel casino also plans to reopen on June 28 as the Ocean Resort Casino.

No hearing has yet been set for Ocean Resort.

Together, they plan to restore as many as 6,500 of the 11,000 jobs that were lost when five of Atlantic City's 12 casinos shut down since 2014.

