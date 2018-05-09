PTSD may raise odds for irregular heartbeat

For reasons that aren't yet clear, people who battle PTSD may also be at heightened risk for the common heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation, researchers report.More >>
Curious children do better in school, and this is especially true of youngsters from poorer families, a new study suggests.More >>
Children who were exposed to antidepressants in the womb may score higher on certain tests of mental abilities at the age of 12, a small, preliminary study suggests.More >>
Generic drugs tend to trigger big drops in the cost of their expensive, brand-name counterparts, but that has not been the case with the cancer drug commonly known as Gleevec (imatinib).More >>
More men could receive PSA blood tests for prostate cancer under revised guidelines released Tuesday by the nation's leading panel on preventive medicine.More >>
Shingles may be tied to an increased risk for heart disease, a new study suggests.More >>
High intensity interval training involves cardiovascular exercise in short intervals at high intensity.More >>
Most Americans want to be in better shape, but few are putting in the work to get there, a new survey shows.More >>
It may not be for everyone, but a new study suggests that the smooth stride of a gentle horse may help stroke survivors regain lost mobility and balance years after their brain attack.More >>
Scary pit vipers may need an image upgrade: Their venom might end up helping human heart patients, research suggests.More >>
