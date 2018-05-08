LDH: Elderly, nursing home patients at risk of losing healthcare coverage

On Wednesday, Louisiana's top health official will lay out when more than 40,000 people in the state could lose their medicaid benefits.

Letters notifying patients are slated to go out this week. The Department of Health says the move comes as a result of deep state budget cuts. Among those at risk for losing benefits are nursing home and disabled patients. Critics say the notices are just scare tactics, but Governor John Bel Edwards says the letters are required by law.

"We told them back in February when we went into the session that this is what we were trying to avoid. It's not a tactic at all. It's sad, but the sad part is not that we're sending out the letters, the sad part is that the legislature didn't fix this in February," said Edwards.

The governor added the state's public medical schools and partner hospitals may also see closures if the budget isn't addressed. A press conference on this is planned for Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Anyone with questions about their coverage can contact the Department of Health at 888-342-6207.

