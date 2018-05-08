LDH: Elderly, nursing home patients at risk of losing healthcare coverage

Firefighters were called out to a house fire Baton Rouge that resulted in one death early Wednesday morning.More >>
Visit Baton Rouge will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to announce a large soccer event coming to the Capital City.More >>
The 2018 National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Hurricane Awareness Tour will take place in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, May 9.More >>
State Farm, the largest insurer for vehicles in Louisiana, is planning to cut rates this summer.More >>
A proposal that could allow Louisiana school employees to pray with students during the class day edged closer to final legislative passage despite concerns it could embroil the state in litigation.More >>
After 10 minutes, the woman realized her date wasn't returning. She was stuck with the $130 bill and paid it.More >>
Police arrested a 20-year-old Chicago man for the crime, charging him with vehicle hijacking, possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing police.More >>
The high school freshman’s parents are suing the school district, asking for the team’s coaches and staff to be fired and for the team to forfeit the upcoming season.More >>
If you were part of the national Do Not Call Registry and were still contacted on behalf of Dish between 2010-11, you may be eligible.More >>
"Ok, I'm in the back of a police car, I'm in cuffs.," said Emily Nield as she sat in the back of a Cook County deputy's vehicle. Emily, a Canadian woman, posted a Snapchat video from the back of a Cook County Sheriff's vehicle last month after she was arrested for not having a valid driver's license.More >>
Federal authorities have charged a 27-year-old Chicago man in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago.More >>
Deputies had to restrain the mother of a 3-year-old boy Friday when family members of the 15-year-old boy accused of killing him appeared to smirk while waiting for his bond hearing to start.More >>
Parents in one Lowcountry school district are upset after they say their kids were shown guns without their permission.More >>
Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano is belching tons of sulfur dioxide gas into the atmosphere.More >>
Teachers and first responders could not revive the 14-year-old freshman. The student's identity has not been released.More >>
