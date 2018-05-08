Celebrate your mom with the gift of life

United Blood Services wants you to celebrate your mom by saving another mom that might need blood.

Every minute, the U.S. requires three gallons of donated blood. Regular donations ensure patients never have to wait for a life-saving transfusion. United Blood Services is holding a blood drive through Mother's Day.

HONOR YOUR MOTHER, SAVE A MOTHER BLOOD DRIVE

May 6 through May 13

8234 One Calais Avenue

You can scheduled an appointment to donate blood by filling out a form online or calling (877) 827-4376.

Donors can also fill out the interview portion of their donation online, in the privacy of their home or office. Click on the “Health History Questionnaire." Make sure to print your “Fast track donation ticket” and bring it with you to your donation.

All blood types are needed. However, United Blood Services is always in need of type O negative red cells. Type O negative blood is the only type that can safely be given to patients of all blood types. Donors can also ask about donating plasma and platelets.

BLOOD DONOR QUALIFICATIONS

AGE: at least 16 years old

WEIGHT: at least 110 pounds

Be in good health

Photo ID required

Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 years of age must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.

Each donor will receive bonus points to be redeemed for a $25 Darden Restaurant gift card to be used at Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's and more. Donors can also earn points in the "Hero in Me" online rewards store. Those points can be redeemed for movie tickets, pizza, shopping cards and more online.

For more information about donating blood, call 877-UBS HERO (877-827-4376).

