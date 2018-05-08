Medical spa hydrates customers with vitamin infusion IV

A Baton Rouge business offers a unique method for keeping customers hydrated. Vida-Flo provides hydration and vitamin infusion in the form of intravenous fluid therapy.

Customers receive an IV bag filled with saline and a combination of vitamins. All treatments are administered by a registered nurse.

“We are a medical spa. 90 percent of what we do is IV hydration base with vitamin fusion. We also do B12 injections for energy boosts and B complex for overall health and wellness,” said Brett McCullough, managing partner of Vida-Flo Baton Rouge.

Vida-Flo is located in the Coursey Place shopping plaza on Coursey Boulevard.

VIDA-FLO

1145 Coursey Boulevard, Suite B

Baton Rouge, LA

225-953-8150

The franchised wellness center has been in business in Baton Rouge since 2016, opening two months before the city was overcome by flooding. They'll celebrate two years serving Baton Rouge customers in May 2018.

Customers seek Vida-Flo’s treatments to alleviate a number of medical issues caused by dehydration, vitamin deficiency, illness, or injury.

“We have about 30 different individual vitamins and vitamin recipes that our doctors put together for different issues,” said McCullough. “We have B12 which helps with energy, Vitamin C a good immune booster, Vitamin D which most Americans are actually deficient in, which is a really good strength vitamin, good for your muscles and bones.”

VIDA-FLO TREATMENTS

Migraines or severe headaches

Fatigue or jetlag

Athletic overexertion burnout

Cold & flu or stomache bug

Alcohol overindulgence

Brittle hair & dry skin

McCullough says the most popular treatment is an anti-aging and beautification treatment called Vida-Glo. “It’s a mega dose of Gluthathione, Vitamin C and Zinc, really popular with the ladies. The day after a treatment you really do see a difference in your hair, skin, and fingernails.”

While staying hydrated is crucial to staying healthy and maintaining the everyday function of your body, it can also impact athletic performances.

"Just being hydrated in general is great for every function in the body, whether you're trying to build muscle or burn fat,” said Neal Dakmak, owner of Dakmak Performance Fitness.

Dakmak, who has been going to Vida-Flo for a about a year, says he is in his gym more than 60 hours a week, training for a Strongman Competition and helping his gym members. He says he visits Vida-Flo for hydration therapy about once a week.

“Eating enough food and drinking enough water, it’s hard. So, this ensures I have something to supplement my hydration and keep my body running smooth,” said Dakmak.

McCullough says Vida-Flo can also be a good way for athletes to recover. That’s not the only type of recovery some people are interested in.

“We are known as the hangover people. I get it,” said McCullough, adding, “Within an hour of treatment, you don’t even feel like you drank the day before, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg as far as what we can help with.”

Vida-Flo does occasionally go offsite for customers, giving a party of as many as 14 people the “Overindulgence Treatment” during the weekend of the 2017 LSU - Auburn game.

Vida-Flo is member based but they do not require a membership for a treatment. To schedule an appointment, call 225-953-8150.

