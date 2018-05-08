Nordstrom Rack apologizes to 3 black men accused of stealing - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Nordstrom Rack apologizes to 3 black men accused of stealing

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (AP) - Nordstrom Rack has apologized to three black shoppers who say they were falsely accused of stealing from a suburban St. Louis store.

Police were called to a Brentwood store Thursday while 19-year-old college student Mekhi Lee and high school seniors Eric Rogers and Dirone Taylor were shopping for prom clothes.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the three left the store and police pulled into the parking lot. Officers told them that police had gotten a call about three black men shoplifting. Lee and the others showed police the items they had bought and a store receipt, and they were allowed to leave.

Nordstrom Rack apologized in a statement, saying it is enhancing its practices and training. The company said its president, Geevy Thomas, met with the three shoppers' families Tuesday to listen to their concerns and express disappointment that the situation occurred.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Tensions mount as Seattle debates business tax for homeless

    Tensions mount as Seattle debates business tax for homeless

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:57 PM EDT2018-05-08 16:57:43 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-05-08 23:59:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Monday, May 7, 2018, photo, pedestrians and cyclists gather near the Amazon Spheres, in Seattle. Seattle's latest tax proposal to combat homelessness takes aim at large businesses such as Amazon that have helped drive ...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Monday, May 7, 2018, photo, pedestrians and cyclists gather near the Amazon Spheres, in Seattle. Seattle's latest tax proposal to combat homelessness takes aim at large businesses such as Amazon that have helped drive ...
    Seattle's latest tax proposal to combat homelessness takes aim at large businesses such as Amazon that have helped drive Seattle's economic boom.More >>
    Seattle's latest tax proposal to combat homelessness takes aim at large businesses such as Amazon that have helped drive Seattle's economic boom.More >>

  • 'Kink community' angry at New York attorney general comments

    'Kink community' angry at New York attorney general comments

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 7:33 PM EDT2018-05-08 23:33:54 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 7:53 PM EDT2018-05-08 23:53:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman talks to media members after Law Day at the Court of Appeals in Albany, N.Y. Schneiderman resigned from office Monday, May 7, 2018, after s...(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman talks to media members after Law Day at the Court of Appeals in Albany, N.Y. Schneiderman resigned from office Monday, May 7, 2018, after s...
    Many members of the kink community are outraged that Eric Schneiderman, in resigning as New York's attorney general, depicted his alleged violence toward several women as "role-playing and other consensual sexual...More >>
    Many members of the kink community are outraged that Eric Schneiderman, in resigning as New York's attorney general, depicted his alleged violence toward several women as "role-playing and other consensual sexual activity.".More >>

  • Suspect in shooting of ATF agent arrested, charged

    Suspect in shooting of ATF agent arrested, charged

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-05-08 17:38:46 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 7:54 PM EDT2018-05-08 23:54:19 GMT
    (Chicago Police Department via AP). This 2017 photo from a prior arrest provided by the Chicago Police Department, shows Ernesto Godinez. Federal authorities charged Godinez Tuesday, May 8, 2018 in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago last week. God...(Chicago Police Department via AP). This 2017 photo from a prior arrest provided by the Chicago Police Department, shows Ernesto Godinez. Federal authorities charged Godinez Tuesday, May 8, 2018 in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago last week. God...
    Federal authorities have charged a 27-year-old Chicago man in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago.More >>
    Federal authorities have charged a 27-year-old Chicago man in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly