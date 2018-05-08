E. coli outbreak spreads to another state

A food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has now spread to four more states.More >>
Doctors at a Connecticut hospital say they removed a 132-pound tumor from a woman's abdomen and she is expected to recover fully.
Congo's health ministry has confirmed two cases of Ebola in the central African country, a resurgence nearly 10 months after the end of another outbreak in the country.
Australian scientist, 104, is on his way to Switzerland to end his life through assisted dying.
