Mistrial declared in sex assault case of former pastor

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - A mistrial has been declared in the sexual assault trial of a former New Jersey church pastor who is already serving prison terms for assault and bail jumping.
NJ.com reports that Hudson County jurors reported a deadlock Friday and were asked to keep deliberating, but told the judge Tuesday they were unable to reach a unanimous decision.
Prosecutors said they would retry 50-year-old Gregorio Martinez, who is accused of assaulting an 18-year-old man. Defense attorney Daniel Gonzalez argued that no evidence corroborated the allegations.
Martinez, a native of the Dominican Republic and a former Pentecostal preacher, was convicted in February 2015 of molesting a 13-year-old boy. He fled, was apprehended in Honduras in August 2016, and then sentenced to five years for jumping bail and four years for the assault.
