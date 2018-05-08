Mistrial declared in sex assault case of former pastor - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Mistrial declared in sex assault case of former pastor

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - A mistrial has been declared in the sexual assault trial of a former New Jersey church pastor who is already serving prison terms for assault and bail jumping.

NJ.com reports that Hudson County jurors reported a deadlock Friday and were asked to keep deliberating, but told the judge Tuesday they were unable to reach a unanimous decision.

Prosecutors said they would retry 50-year-old Gregorio Martinez, who is accused of assaulting an 18-year-old man. Defense attorney Daniel Gonzalez argued that no evidence corroborated the allegations.

Martinez, a native of the Dominican Republic and a former Pentecostal preacher, was convicted in February 2015 of molesting a 13-year-old boy. He fled, was apprehended in Honduras in August 2016, and then sentenced to five years for jumping bail and four years for the assault.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge skeptical that San Francisco gun charge is vindictive

    Judge skeptical that San Francisco gun charge is vindictive

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 5:36 PM EDT2018-05-08 21:36:02 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-05-08 22:09:18 GMT
    (San Francisco Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the San Francisco Police Department shows Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, a homeless undocumented immigrant who was acquitted of killing Kate Steinle on a San F...(San Francisco Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the San Francisco Police Department shows Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, a homeless undocumented immigrant who was acquitted of killing Kate Steinle on a San F...
    A judge expressed skepticism Tuesday of a Mexican national's claim that he's the target of a vindictive federal prosecution after a San Francisco jury acquitted him of murder in a case at the center of a heated...More >>
    A judge expressed skepticism Tuesday of a Mexican national's claim that he's the target of a vindictive federal prosecution after a San Francisco jury acquitted him of murder in a case at the center of a heated national debate over immigration.More >>

  • Voters go to polls in primaries to replace Ohio Gov. Kasich

    Voters go to polls in primaries to replace Ohio Gov. Kasich

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-05-08 14:43:07 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-05-08 22:09:15 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). This combination of file photos shows candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to run for Ohio governor in 2018 including, clockwise from left to right, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich of Ohio; Richard Cordray, former federal con...(AP Photo, File). This combination of file photos shows candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to run for Ohio governor in 2018 including, clockwise from left to right, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich of Ohio; Richard Cordray, former federal con...
    Ohio's roller-coaster gubernatorial primary season will be decided in Tuesday's election.More >>
    Ohio's roller-coaster gubernatorial primary season will be decided in Tuesday's election.More >>

  • Fugitive in 1989 drug case caught walking to US from Canada

    Fugitive in 1989 drug case caught walking to US from Canada

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 2:26 PM EDT2018-05-08 18:26:24 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-05-08 22:09:08 GMT
    A federal magistrate judge is allowing a fugitive who was arrested walking across a remote part of the U.S.-Canada border to live with his son in Florida while his case is pending.More >>
    A federal magistrate judge is allowing a fugitive who was arrested walking across a remote part of the U.S.-Canada border to live with his son in Florida while his case is pending.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly