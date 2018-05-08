Senators: Trump wants year-round sales of high-ethanol gas - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Senators: Trump wants year-round sales of high-ethanol gas

By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican senators say President Donald Trump will allow year-round sales of renewable fuel with blends of 15 percent ethanol as part of an emerging deal to make changes to the federal ethanol mandate.

The Environmental Protection Agency currently bans the 15-percent blend, called E15, during the summer because of concerns that it contributes to smog on hot days. Gasoline typically contains 10 percent ethanol. Farm-state lawmakers have pushed for greater sales of the higher ethanol blend to boost demand for the corn-based fuel.

Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley is calling the proposed deal good news for farmers and drivers alike.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz says the deal will save the jobs of thousands of blue-collar workers at refineries in Texas, Pennsylvania and other states.

