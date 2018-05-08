Mexican authorities dispute US college student was slain - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Mexican authorities dispute US college student was slain

BOSTON (AP) - The family of an American college student who died on spring break in Mexico says he was slain, but Mexican authorities say that's untrue.

The Mexican government told The Boston Globe Monday that Amherst College senior Andrew Dorogi was found dead on train tracks in Mexico City on March 15. The government says because his body did not have "signs of violence, physical aggression, or defending wounds," killing has been ruled out.

The 21-year-old Dorogi, of Cleveland, was an economics major and a member of Amherst's football team.

His family said last week he was slain and Mexican investigators were dragging their feet.

Investigators with the Mexico City attorney general's office have offered to meet with the family to provide explanations and show them video.

College officials said the death was not a suicide.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • New York AG's fall: From women's defender to alleged abuser

    New York AG's fall: From women's defender to alleged abuser

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-05-08 04:44:54 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 6:11 PM EDT2018-05-08 22:11:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues a...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues a...

    New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions.

    More >>

    New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions.

    More >>

  • Judge skeptical that San Francisco gun charge is vindictive

    Judge skeptical that San Francisco gun charge is vindictive

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 5:36 PM EDT2018-05-08 21:36:02 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-05-08 22:09:18 GMT
    (San Francisco Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the San Francisco Police Department shows Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, a homeless undocumented immigrant who was acquitted of killing Kate Steinle on a San F...(San Francisco Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the San Francisco Police Department shows Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, a homeless undocumented immigrant who was acquitted of killing Kate Steinle on a San F...
    A judge expressed skepticism Tuesday of a Mexican national's claim that he's the target of a vindictive federal prosecution after a San Francisco jury acquitted him of murder in a case at the center of a heated...More >>
    A judge expressed skepticism Tuesday of a Mexican national's claim that he's the target of a vindictive federal prosecution after a San Francisco jury acquitted him of murder in a case at the center of a heated national debate over immigration.More >>

  • Voters go to polls in primaries to replace Ohio Gov. Kasich

    Voters go to polls in primaries to replace Ohio Gov. Kasich

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-05-08 14:43:07 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-05-08 22:09:15 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). This combination of file photos shows candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to run for Ohio governor in 2018 including, clockwise from left to right, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich of Ohio; Richard Cordray, former federal con...(AP Photo, File). This combination of file photos shows candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to run for Ohio governor in 2018 including, clockwise from left to right, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich of Ohio; Richard Cordray, former federal con...
    Ohio's roller-coaster gubernatorial primary season will be decided in Tuesday's election.More >>
    Ohio's roller-coaster gubernatorial primary season will be decided in Tuesday's election.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly