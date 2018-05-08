Former teacher pleads not guilty in 'Fight Club' case - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Former teacher pleads not guilty in 'Fight Club' case

(Melanie Stengel/Hartford Courant via AP). Ryan Fish stands with his lawyer, Paul Chinigo, in Norwich Superior Court on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 in Norwich, Conn. Fish faces two counts of risk of injury to a child, four counts of second-degree reckless ... (Melanie Stengel/Hartford Courant via AP). Ryan Fish stands with his lawyer, Paul Chinigo, in Norwich Superior Court on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 in Norwich, Conn. Fish faces two counts of risk of injury to a child, four counts of second-degree reckless ...

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) - A former Connecticut substitute teacher accused of organizing a student fight club is pleading not guilty.

Twenty-three-year-old Ryan Fish is charged with multiple counts of risk of injury to a child and reckless endangerment while teaching at Montville High School. He filed his plea with an attorney in Norwich Superior Court Tuesday and is requesting a jury trial.

The high school's principal, superintendent and an assistant superintendent were arrested in April for not telling authorities about the fight allegations and have been placed on leave. Fish is accused of organizing fights between students inside a math classroom.

He was fired in October.

Montville Police began investigating Fish in December after videos surfaced showing fights between students in his classroom.

