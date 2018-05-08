Police save woman from car sinking in Texas lake - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police save woman from car sinking in Texas lake

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) - Body camera footage shows police officers rescuing a woman from her sinking vehicle in a suburban Houston lake.

Police in Sugar Land say witnesses called 911 Saturday morning after seeing the vehicle go into the lake at high speed. Police say the woman also called 911 as her car sank.

Police say officers arrived within minutes and that three officers jumped into the lake, which is known to contain alligators and snakes.

The footage shows police breaking a window and pulling the woman out. She was not hurt. Police say an officer was treated for minor cuts.

She told police that she fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle.

