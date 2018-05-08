Judge dismisses Sandy Hook parents' lawsuit over security

By DAVE COLLINS
Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the parents of two children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre against the town and its school district over alleged inadequate security measures.
Superior Court Judge Robin Wilson, in a decision released Tuesday, granted the town's request to dismiss the lawsuit, agreeing that school officials were immune from being sued and not liable because the security measures they followed were discretionary.
Town lawyers said there was no evidence school employees were at fault for the shooting, which claimed the lives of 20 first-graders and six educators.
The parents of first-graders Jesse Lewis and Noah Pozner sued the town on several claims, including that school officials didn't follow security procedures during the shooting.
Their lawyer says an appeal is likely.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
