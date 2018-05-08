Police say 4-6 girls' bodies may be buried in Michigan woods - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police say 4-6 girls' bodies may be buried in Michigan woods

(Michigan Department of Corrections via AP). In this March 6, 2017 photo released by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Arthur Ream is shown. Police are digging in woods northeast of Detroit near where the body of a 13-year-old girl who went missi...

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities excavating woods in southeastern Michigan for the remains of a 12-year-old girl last seen in 1979 also could be looking for the bodies of up to half a dozen others who have been reported missing over the years.

Digging resumed Tuesday in Macomb Township, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from downtown Detroit. The search started Monday for the remains of Kimberly King, but Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer told WJBK-TV that there could be others buried in the area.

"We have probable cause to believe that she is buried there," Dwyer said. "We also believe that there's maybe four to six other girls that have been reported missing that are buried there. We certainly are convinced we have the right area. It's just a sad type of situation."

In 2008, Arthur Ream led police to the area and the remains of Cindy Zarzycki who disappeared in 1986 after being lured to a Dairy Queen. Zarzycki had been dating Ream's son at the time of her disappearance. Authorities said Ream tricked her by telling her that he was planning a surprise party for his son.

Ream, 68, was convicted of first-degree murder and is serving life in prison. He already was serving time for a separate 1996 criminal sexual conduct case.

Dwyer did not give the names of the other missing girls.

    Judge dismisses Sandy Hook parents' lawsuit over security

    A Connecticut judge has dismissed a lawsuit by the parents of two children killed in the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, school massacre against the town and its school district over alleged inadequate security measures.More >>
    A Connecticut judge has dismissed a lawsuit by the parents of two children killed in the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, school massacre against the town and its school district over alleged inadequate security measures.More >>

    Voters go to polls in primaries to replace Ohio Gov. Kasich

    (AP Photo, File). This combination of file photos shows candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to run for Ohio governor in 2018 including, clockwise from left to right, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich of Ohio; Richard Cordray, former federal con...
    Ohio's roller-coaster gubernatorial primary season will be decided in Tuesday's election.More >>

    Statue honoring Polish massacre victims at center of dispute

    (AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Buildings in Lower Manhattan provide a backdrop to a statue dedicated to the victims of the Katyn massacre of 1940, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Jersey City, N.J. Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop took to twitter to respond to Stanislaw...
    Members of Jersey City's council are opposing a plan to remove a statue commemorating the 1940 massacre of Poles, as a Jewish group in Poland adds its voice to the opposition.More >>
