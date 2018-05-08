Statue honoring Polish massacre victims at center of dispute - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Statue honoring Polish massacre victims at center of dispute

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - Members of Jersey City's council are opposing the mayor's plan to remove a statue commemorating the 1940 massacre of Poles, as a Jewish group in Poland adds its voice to the opposition.

Three council members have called a news conference Tuesday to oppose Mayor Steven Fulop's plan to remove the Katyn memorial from a plaza across the Hudson River from New York City.

The controversy has pitted Fulop against a Polish senator who has criticized the move. Fulop has called Polish Senate Speaker Stanislaw Karczewski "a known anti-Semite."

The Jewish Community of Poland released a statement opposing the move, noting hundreds of massacre victims were Jewish.

The bronze statue depicts a Polish soldier impaled in the back with a bayonet. It has stood in Jersey City since 1991.

___

Associated Press writer Vanessa Gera in Warsaw, Poland, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

