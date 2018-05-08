University of Cincinnati revokes Cosby's honorary degree - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

University of Cincinnati revokes Cosby's honorary degree

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. University of C... (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. University of C...

CINCINNATI (AP) - University of Cincinnati trustees have revoked Bill Cosby's honorary degree.

The trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved revoking Cosby's 2001 honorary doctor of humane letters degree. The trustees say they "abhor sexual violence" and university President Neville Pinto echoed that in a statement expressing support for survivors of sexual assault.

The school joins at least two dozen others that rescinded honors for the comedian before or after his sexual assault conviction.

Jurors in Pennsylvania last month convicted Cosby of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. The 80-year-old Cosby maintains his innocence and says he'll appeal.

Temple, Yale and Carnegie Mellon universities are among those that revoked honors after Cosby's conviction. More than 20 institutions had taken similar action earlier based on the allegations against him.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Actor Tom Sizemore sued over claim he groped child actor

    Actor Tom Sizemore sued over claim he groped child actor

    Monday, May 7 2018 1:26 PM EDT2018-05-07 17:26:05 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 11:19 AM EDT2018-05-08 15:19:09 GMT
    Sizemore denied the "highly disturbing" allegation when it surfaced last year, saying he would never inappropriately touch a child. (Source: CNN)Sizemore denied the "highly disturbing" allegation when it surfaced last year, saying he would never inappropriately touch a child. (Source: CNN)

    A Utah woman who told police Tom Sizemore groped her at a photo shoot when she was 11 is suing the actor.

    More >>

    A Utah woman who told police Tom Sizemore groped her at a photo shoot when she was 11 is suing the actor.

    More >>

  • Manhattan DA to probe abuse allegations against Schneiderman

    Manhattan DA to probe abuse allegations against Schneiderman

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-05-08 04:44:54 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-05-08 15:08:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues a...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues a...

    New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions.

    More >>

    New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions.

    More >>

  • University of Cincinnati revokes Cosby's honorary degree

    University of Cincinnati revokes Cosby's honorary degree

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 9:55 AM EDT2018-05-08 13:55:09 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 11:01 AM EDT2018-05-08 15:01:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. University of C...(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. University of C...

    University of Cincinnati trustees revoke Bill Cosby's honorary degree from the school, joining at least two dozen others taking such action.

    More >>

    University of Cincinnati trustees revoke Bill Cosby's honorary degree from the school, joining at least two dozen others taking such action.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly