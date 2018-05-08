Cyprus, Israel, Greece push East Med gas pipeline to Europe - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Cyprus, Israel, Greece push East Med gas pipeline to Europe

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) - The leaders of Cyprus, Israel and Greece say they want to push ahead with an envisioned pipeline that will supply east Mediterranean gas to Europe as the continent seeks to diversify its energy supply.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday called the East Med pipeline a "very serious endeavor" that's important for Europe, which is looking for new sources of energy.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said the three countries aim to sign an agreement within this year to nudge the pipeline project forward. Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called the project "emblematic" of the cooperation between the three countries.

The leaders also reaffirmed their backing for planned undersea electricity and fiber optic cables that will link the three countries.

