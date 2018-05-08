Bank Intesa SanPaolo's earnings up by nearly 40 percent - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Bank Intesa SanPaolo's earnings up by nearly 40 percent

MILAN (AP) - Italian bank Intesa SanPaolo says its profits grew nearly 40 percent in the first quarter due to higher fees and commissions as the bank also moved to further cut costs and reduce its stock of non-performing loans.

Italy's second-largest bank on Tuesday reported a net income of 1.25 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in the period ending March 31, up from 901 million euros in 2017.

Net fees and commissions grew 4.5 percent to 2 billion euros due to continued growth in assets under management, up 5 billion euros in the quarter. Net interest was flat at 1.8 billion euros. Operating costs were down 1.3 percent from 2.3 billion euros last year.

The bank reduced its portfolio of non-performing loans by 1.5 billion euros in the first quarter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Nestle takes over sales of Starbucks in the grocery aisle

    Nestle takes over sales of Starbucks in the grocery aisle

    Monday, May 7 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-07 11:04:51 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 9:45 AM EDT2018-05-08 13:45:31 GMT
    (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File). FILE - In this April 7, 2016, file photo Nestle's directors speak in front of the Nestle's logo during the general meeting of Nestle Group, in Lausanne, Switzerland. Nestle has entered an agreement to bring St...(Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File). FILE - In this April 7, 2016, file photo Nestle's directors speak in front of the Nestle's logo during the general meeting of Nestle Group, in Lausanne, Switzerland. Nestle has entered an agreement to bring St...
    Nestle has entered an agreement to bring Starbucks products to millions of homes worldwide.More >>
    Nestle has entered an agreement to bring Starbucks products to millions of homes worldwide.More >>

  • Sessions: Zero-tolerance policy may split families at border

    Sessions: Zero-tolerance policy may split families at border

    Monday, May 7 2018 3:05 PM EDT2018-05-07 19:05:45 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 9:29 AM EDT2018-05-08 13:29:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies event Monday, May 7, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Sessions says the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to refer anyone ...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies event Monday, May 7, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Sessions says the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to refer anyone ...
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions will discuss immigration enforcement during a visit to Southern California.More >>
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions will discuss immigration enforcement during a visit to Southern California.More >>

  • Manhattan DA to probe abuse allegations against Schneiderman

    Manhattan DA to probe abuse allegations against Schneiderman

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-05-08 04:44:54 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 9:29 AM EDT2018-05-08 13:29:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues a...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues a...

    New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions.

    More >>

    New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly