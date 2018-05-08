Bank Intesa SanPaolo's earnings up by nearly 40 percent

MILAN (AP) - Italian bank Intesa SanPaolo says its profits grew nearly 40 percent in the first quarter due to higher fees and commissions as the bank also moved to further cut costs and reduce its stock of non-performing loans.
Italy's second-largest bank on Tuesday reported a net income of 1.25 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in the period ending March 31, up from 901 million euros in 2017.
Net fees and commissions grew 4.5 percent to 2 billion euros due to continued growth in assets under management, up 5 billion euros in the quarter. Net interest was flat at 1.8 billion euros. Operating costs were down 1.3 percent from 2.3 billion euros last year.
The bank reduced its portfolio of non-performing loans by 1.5 billion euros in the first quarter.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions.More >>
New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions.More >>
New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactionsMore >>
New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactionsMore >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a 'zero-tolerance' policy toward people who enter the United States illegally may cause families to be separated while parents are prosecutedMore >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a 'zero-tolerance' policy toward people who enter the United States illegally may cause families to be separated while parents are prosecutedMore >>
Slopes of Hawaii volcano offer lush piece of paradise for affordable priceMore >>
Slopes of Hawaii volcano offer lush piece of paradise for affordable priceMore >>
Melania Trump has launched her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront. She's calling it "Be Best."More >>
Melania Trump has launched her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront. She's calling it "Be Best."More >>
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's showMore >>
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's showMore >>
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displacedMore >>
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displacedMore >>