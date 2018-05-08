Trump says he'll speak Tuesday with President Xi of China - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump says he'll speak Tuesday with President Xi of China

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he'll speak Tuesday with President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) of China.

Trump tweets that they'll discuss trade, an area where he says "good things will happen." He says they'll also discuss North Korea, where he says "relationships and trust are building."

China says Xi and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Monday and Tuesday in China. It was their second meeting, following Kim's visit to Beijing in March. The latest Xi-Kim meeting also comes and Trump prepares for a historic summit with the North Korean leader in late May or early June.

Trump said last week the time and place will be announced soon.

Trump meets at the White House on May 22 with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (jah-YIHN'), who recently met with Kim.

