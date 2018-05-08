Serbia's finance minister Dusan Vujovic quitting post - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Serbia's finance minister Dusan Vujovic quitting post

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) - Serbia's government says finance minister Dusan Vujovic is quitting his post for personal reasons.

The office of Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said Tuesday that Vujovic has sent a letter informing her of the decision.

A former World Bank economist, Vujovic joined the Serbian government in 2014.

It was not immediately clear who will replace Vujovic, though Serbia's state TV says it will be the former mayor of Belgrade, Sinisa Mali.

Getting the economy into shape is one of the government's main aims as it seeks to join the European Union. The Serbian economy has legacy issues to contend with, largely related to the Balkan wars of the 1990s.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Attorney general resigns after 4 women accuse him of abuse

    Attorney general resigns after 4 women accuse him of abuse

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-05-08 04:44:54 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 4:47 AM EDT2018-05-08 08:47:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues a...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues a...

    New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions.

    More >>

    New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions.

    More >>

  • California judge affirms ruling for coffee cancer warnings

    California judge affirms ruling for coffee cancer warnings

    Monday, May 7 2018 11:04 PM EDT2018-05-08 03:04:51 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-05-08 08:45:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle issued his final decision Monday, May 7, 2018, that Starbucks and...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle issued his final decision Monday, May 7, 2018, that Starbucks and...
    A Los Angeles judge has issued a final ruling requiring coffee to carry cancer warning labels in California.More >>
    A Los Angeles judge has issued a final ruling requiring coffee to carry cancer warning labels in California.More >>

  • Nestle takes over sales of Starbucks in the grocery aisle

    Nestle takes over sales of Starbucks in the grocery aisle

    Monday, May 7 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-07 11:04:51 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-05-08 08:45:11 GMT
    (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File). FILE - In this April 7, 2016, file photo Nestle's directors speak in front of the Nestle's logo during the general meeting of Nestle Group, in Lausanne, Switzerland. Nestle has entered an agreement to bring St...(Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File). FILE - In this April 7, 2016, file photo Nestle's directors speak in front of the Nestle's logo during the general meeting of Nestle Group, in Lausanne, Switzerland. Nestle has entered an agreement to bring St...
    Nestle has entered an agreement to bring Starbucks products to millions of homes worldwide.More >>
    Nestle has entered an agreement to bring Starbucks products to millions of homes worldwide.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly