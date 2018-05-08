Japanese drug maker Takeda to buy Ireland's Shire - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Japanese drug maker Takeda to buy Ireland's Shire

TOKYO (AP) - Japanese drugmaker Takeda has agreed to buy Shire for 46 billion pounds ($62.4 billion) in cash and stock, one of the biggest deals ever in the pharmaceuticals industry, the companies said Tuesday.

Takeda will pay the equivalent of 49.01 pounds in cash and stock for each share of Shire Plc, based on Takeda's closing share price on April 23, the day before a preliminary deal was announced.

Shire gives Takeda a larger presence in the U.S. and expertise in rare diseases, an increasingly important area for pharmaceutical companies. Even though Shire's headquarters are in Dublin, it has large operations in the U.S., where it earns more than two thirds of its revenue.

The deal recognizes "the strong growth potential of our leading products and innovative pipeline," Shire Chairman Susan Kilsby said.

The share price in both companies rose on the news - Shire's by 4 percent to 40.16 pounds, and Takeda's by the same rate to 4,638 yen.

Responding to investor concern about the deal, Takeda pledged to quickly reduce its debt and maintain the company's investment grade credit reading. The company obtained a $31 billion bridge loan to help finance the deal.

"Shire's highly complementary product portfolio and pipeline, as well as experienced employees, will accelerate our transformation for a stronger Takeda," Christophe Weber, Takeda's president and CEO, said in a statement.

Takeda and Shire shareholders will each own about 50 percent of the merged company. The company will trade in Japan and New York.

The companies expect to complete the deal in the first half of 2019.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Attorney general resigns after 4 women accuse him of abuse

    Attorney general resigns after 4 women accuse him of abuse

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-05-08 04:44:54 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 4:47 AM EDT2018-05-08 08:47:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues a...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues a...

    New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions.

    More >>

    New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions.

    More >>

  • California judge affirms ruling for coffee cancer warnings

    California judge affirms ruling for coffee cancer warnings

    Monday, May 7 2018 11:04 PM EDT2018-05-08 03:04:51 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-05-08 08:45:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle issued his final decision Monday, May 7, 2018, that Starbucks and...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle issued his final decision Monday, May 7, 2018, that Starbucks and...
    A Los Angeles judge has issued a final ruling requiring coffee to carry cancer warning labels in California.More >>
    A Los Angeles judge has issued a final ruling requiring coffee to carry cancer warning labels in California.More >>

  • Nestle takes over sales of Starbucks in the grocery aisle

    Nestle takes over sales of Starbucks in the grocery aisle

    Monday, May 7 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-07 11:04:51 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-05-08 08:45:11 GMT
    (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File). FILE - In this April 7, 2016, file photo Nestle's directors speak in front of the Nestle's logo during the general meeting of Nestle Group, in Lausanne, Switzerland. Nestle has entered an agreement to bring St...(Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File). FILE - In this April 7, 2016, file photo Nestle's directors speak in front of the Nestle's logo during the general meeting of Nestle Group, in Lausanne, Switzerland. Nestle has entered an agreement to bring St...
    Nestle has entered an agreement to bring Starbucks products to millions of homes worldwide.More >>
    Nestle has entered an agreement to bring Starbucks products to millions of homes worldwide.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly