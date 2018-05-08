China's exports rebound, trade surplus with US swells - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

China's exports rebound, trade surplus with US swells

HONG KONG (AP) - China's exports rebounded last month from a brief downturn while its politically sensitive trade surplus with the United States expanded, according to official data released Tuesday.

Customs data showed that exports jumped 21.5 percent from a year earlier in April, bouncing back from a contraction the previous month thanks to resurgent global demand.

Imports expanded 12.9 percent year-on-year in dollar terms, leaving the country's politically sensitive monthly trade surplus with the rest of the world at $28.8 billion, a turnaround from the previous month's $5 billion deficit.

China's trade surplus with the U.S. swelled to $22.2 billion, up from $15.4 the previous month, as its exports to the U.S. grew at double digit rates.

The latest figures come as China and the United States spar over Beijing's perennial trade surplus. U.S. officials traveled to Beijing last week for talks with their Chinese counterparts to resolve the issue but made little progress.

China's trade surplus with the U.S. totaled $80.4 billion in January-April.

Among the list of hard-line demands that President Donald Trump's delegation handed China last week was an ultimatum to cut $200 billion from its annual trade surplus with the U.S. by 2020. Last year's surplus totaled $375 billion.

China's Commerce Ministry said the two sides had agreed to establish a mechanism to try to resolve their dispute, though differences remained, Chinese state media reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to hike tariffs on $150 billion in Chinese imports. China's communist leaders have countered by outlining $50 billion in U.S. goods that they would target with retaliatory duties.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sessions: Zero-tolerance policy may split families at border

    Sessions: Zero-tolerance policy may split families at border

    Monday, May 7 2018 3:05 PM EDT2018-05-07 19:05:45 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 1:19 AM EDT2018-05-08 05:19:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies event Monday, May 7, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Sessions says the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to refer anyone ...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies event Monday, May 7, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Sessions says the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to refer anyone ...
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions will discuss immigration enforcement during a visit to Southern California.More >>
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions will discuss immigration enforcement during a visit to Southern California.More >>

  • Attorney general resigns after 4 women accuse him of abuse

    Attorney general resigns after 4 women accuse him of abuse

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-05-08 04:44:54 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 1:19 AM EDT2018-05-08 05:19:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues a...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues a...
    New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions.More >>
    New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions.More >>

  • California judge affirms ruling for coffee cancer warnings

    California judge affirms ruling for coffee cancer warnings

    Monday, May 7 2018 11:04 PM EDT2018-05-08 03:04:51 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 1:19 AM EDT2018-05-08 05:19:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle issued his final decision Monday, May 7, 2018, that Starbucks and...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle issued his final decision Monday, May 7, 2018, that Starbucks and...
    A Los Angeles judge has issued a final ruling requiring coffee to carry cancer warning labels in California.More >>
    A Los Angeles judge has issued a final ruling requiring coffee to carry cancer warning labels in California.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly