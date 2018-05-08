Court to weigh fallout of Massachusetts drug lab misconduct - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Court to weigh fallout of Massachusetts drug lab misconduct

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts' highest court is set to consider whether to toss more convictions linked to a former chemist who authorities say was high almost every day she worked at a state drug lab for eight years.

The Supreme Judicial Court will hear arguments on Tuesday in the case brought by the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts and the state's public defender agency.

Prosecutors already have agreed to dismiss thousands of cases tainted by Sonja Farak, who pleaded guilty in 2014 to stealing cocaine from the lab.

Now, the ACLU and Committee for Public Counsel Services are seeking the dismissal of all convictions that relied on evidence from the drug lab while Farak worked there and for protocols to be established for future instances of misconduct.

