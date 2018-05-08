Judge orders Jay-Z to face SEC questions in financial probe - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Judge orders Jay-Z to face SEC questions in financial probe

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York judge says Jay-Z must answer questions from the Securities and Exchange Commission in a financial probe by the regulator.

Lawyers for the SEC and Jay-Z settled on May 15 for a deposition Tuesday after U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe (GAHR'-duh-fee) said Jay-Z can't dodge the questions any longer.

Jay-Z has argued that his testimony is not that important to the SEC's probe of the Iconix Brand Group. Jay-Z, who was not in court, sold his apparel brand to Iconix in 2007. He also says he's too busy getting ready for a worldwide tour starting next month.

Gardephe said the SEC has shown that Jay-Z's testimony about the sale of his company and his participation in meetings, phone calls and emails are relevant to the probe into Iconix.

