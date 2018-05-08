Jay-Z lawyers say SEC is star-struck in its deposition quest - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Jay-Z lawyers say SEC is star-struck in its deposition quest

(Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, honoree Jay-Z speaks onstage at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York. Jay-Z must explain why h... (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, honoree Jay-Z speaks onstage at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York. Jay-Z must explain why h...

NEW YORK (AP) - Lawyers for Jay-Z say the Securities and Exchange Commission is star-struck in its quest to interview the rapper in connection with a financial probe.

The lawyers on Tuesday will tell U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe (GAHR'-duh-fee) at a Manhattan hearing why the SEC shouldn't question Jay-Z for more than one day. Gardephe last week challenged the lawyers to say why Jay-Z shouldn't have to submit to interviews for as many days as necessary.

Jay-Z's lawyers argued in court papers on Monday that he's too busy getting ready for a world tour and that the SEC appears to be on a "celebrity hunt." They also say he doesn't have much relevant knowledge to add to an SEC probe of the Iconix Brand Group. Jay-Z sold his Rocawear apparel brand to Iconix in 2007.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sessions: Zero-tolerance policy may split families at border

    Sessions: Zero-tolerance policy may split families at border

    Monday, May 7 2018 3:05 PM EDT2018-05-07 19:05:45 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 1:19 AM EDT2018-05-08 05:19:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies event Monday, May 7, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Sessions says the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to refer anyone ...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies event Monday, May 7, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Sessions says the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to refer anyone ...
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions will discuss immigration enforcement during a visit to Southern California.More >>
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions will discuss immigration enforcement during a visit to Southern California.More >>

  • Attorney general resigns after 4 women accuse him of abuse

    Attorney general resigns after 4 women accuse him of abuse

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-05-08 04:44:54 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 1:19 AM EDT2018-05-08 05:19:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues a...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues a...
    New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions.More >>
    New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions.More >>

  • California judge affirms ruling for coffee cancer warnings

    California judge affirms ruling for coffee cancer warnings

    Monday, May 7 2018 11:04 PM EDT2018-05-08 03:04:51 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 1:19 AM EDT2018-05-08 05:19:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle issued his final decision Monday, May 7, 2018, that Starbucks and...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle issued his final decision Monday, May 7, 2018, that Starbucks and...
    A Los Angeles judge has issued a final ruling requiring coffee to carry cancer warning labels in California.More >>
    A Los Angeles judge has issued a final ruling requiring coffee to carry cancer warning labels in California.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly