Could mom-to-be's antidepressants have an upside for baby's brain?

Children who were exposed to antidepressants in the womb may score higher on certain tests of mental abilities at the age of 12, a small, preliminary study suggests.More >>
Children who were exposed to antidepressants in the womb may score higher on certain tests of mental abilities at the age of 12, a small, preliminary study suggests.More >>
Generic drugs tend to trigger big drops in the cost of their expensive, brand-name counterparts, but that has not been the case with the cancer drug commonly known as Gleevec (imatinib).More >>
Generic drugs tend to trigger big drops in the cost of their expensive, brand-name counterparts, but that has not been the case with the cancer drug commonly known as Gleevec (imatinib).More >>
More men could receive PSA blood tests for prostate cancer under revised guidelines released Tuesday by the nation's leading panel on preventive medicine.More >>
More men could receive PSA blood tests for prostate cancer under revised guidelines released Tuesday by the nation's leading panel on preventive medicine.More >>
Concussions, even those that are mild, more than double the risk for developing dementia down the road, new research suggests.More >>
Concussions, even those that are mild, more than double the risk for developing dementia down the road, new research suggests.More >>
Teens who were once hooked on sugary sodas may now be now turning to sugary sports drinks, a new study reveals.More >>
Teens who were once hooked on sugary sodas may now be now turning to sugary sports drinks, a new study reveals.More >>
Children who were exposed to antidepressants in the womb may score higher on certain tests of mental abilities at the age of 12, a small, preliminary study suggests.More >>
Children who were exposed to antidepressants in the womb may score higher on certain tests of mental abilities at the age of 12, a small, preliminary study suggests.More >>
Teens who were once hooked on sugary sodas may now be now turning to sugary sports drinks, a new study reveals.More >>
Teens who were once hooked on sugary sodas may now be now turning to sugary sports drinks, a new study reveals.More >>
Too little sleep can increase a child's risk of obesity, British researchers report.More >>
Too little sleep can increase a child's risk of obesity, British researchers report.More >>
As America's opioid crisis continues, too many toddlers are accidentally overdosing on narcotic medicines. But a new study suggests that better packaging might curb the problem.More >>
As America's opioid crisis continues, too many toddlers are accidentally overdosing on narcotic medicines. But a new study suggests that better packaging might curb the problem.More >>
A treatment that harnesses the power of helpful bacteria living naturally on the skin might be a breakthrough treatment for eczema, early research suggests.More >>
A treatment that harnesses the power of helpful bacteria living naturally on the skin might be a breakthrough treatment for eczema, early research suggests.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.