Water pressure problem resolved at Philadelphia's airport

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Water pressure has been restored at the Philadelphia International Airport following a water main break that prevented passengers from flushing toilets, washing their hands in bathroom sinks or drinking from water fountains.
The airport says the Philadelphia Water Department has re-established water pressure. It says it's bringing systems back online.
Spokeswoman Mary Flannery tells The Philadelphia Inquirer the water main break was being worked on under the asphalt in the economy parking lot. She says the water problem was reported Monday afternoon, leading to just "a small dribble" of water in the sinks.
The airport has apologized in a Twitter message. It says staff members have been distributing hand sanitizers to all restrooms.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
