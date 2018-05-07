Some Ohioans seek pro-gun sign near anti-NRA billboard - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Some Ohioans seek pro-gun sign near anti-NRA billboard

CINCINNATI (AP) - A political action committee's billboard calling the National Rifle Association a "terrorist organization" isn't sitting well with some nearby Ohio residents, who are raising funds to put a pro-gun message on an adjacent billboard.

WCPO-TV reports the billboard over northbound Interstate 75 in Middletown was funded by Mad Dog PAC, which has targeted the NRA and Republican politicians with more than a dozen billboards around the country.

In comments to WCPO, the group's chairman, Claude Taylor, questioned where the NRA gets its money, saying he's "very suspicious of some of their Russian funding." He also says the billboard messages are appropriately sharp.

But some local residents say it doesn't represent their feelings and want to put a counterpoint billboard. A GoFundMe page for the effort has raised over $1,000.

___

Information from: WCPO-TV, http://www.wcpo.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sessions says border crossers will face prosecution

    Sessions says border crossers will face prosecution

    Monday, May 7 2018 3:05 PM EDT2018-05-07 19:05:45 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 7:07 PM EDT2018-05-07 23:07:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies event Monday, May 7, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Sessions says the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to refer anyone ...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies event Monday, May 7, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Sessions says the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to refer anyone ...
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions will discuss immigration enforcement during a visit to Southern California.More >>
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions will discuss immigration enforcement during a visit to Southern California.More >>

  • Judge allows key testimony at Missouri Gov. Greitens' trial

    Judge allows key testimony at Missouri Gov. Greitens' trial

    Monday, May 7 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-05-07 04:14:30 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 7:07 PM EDT2018-05-07 23:07:41 GMT
    (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference in Jefferson City, Mo., about allegations related to an extramarital affair with his hairdres...(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference in Jefferson City, Mo., about allegations related to an extramarital affair with his hairdres...

    The married Republican governor is accused of taking an unauthorized photo during a 2015 sexual encounter of a woman with whom he was having an affair.

    More >>

    The married Republican governor is accused of taking an unauthorized photo during a 2015 sexual encounter of a woman with whom he was having an affair.

    More >>

  • States await election security reviews as primaries heat up

    States await election security reviews as primaries heat up

    Monday, May 7 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-05-07 16:25:11 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 7:07 PM EDT2018-05-07 23:07:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Conroy). In this Friday, April 27, 2018 photo, electioneers greet voters outside the Hamilton County Government Center during early voting in Noblesville, Ind. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is facing a backlog of requests f...(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). In this Friday, April 27, 2018 photo, electioneers greet voters outside the Hamilton County Government Center during early voting in Noblesville, Ind. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is facing a backlog of requests f...
    With the midterm congressional primaries about to go into full swing, the Department of Homeland Security is playing catch-up in helping to ensure that state election systems are secure against cybertampering by...More >>
    With the midterm congressional primaries about to go into full swing, the Department of Homeland Security is playing catch-up in helping to ensure that state election systems are secure against cybertampering by the Russians or others bent on mischief.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly