Agency's top cop retires amid Limbaugh police escort probe - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Agency's top cop retires amid Limbaugh police escort probe

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - The top law enforcement official at the agency that runs New York's airports and bridges has retired amid an investigation after radio host Rush Limbaugh told listeners he received a police escort.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Monday Michael Fedorko will step down immediately.

Limbaugh said on-air last month he'd received an escort from Newark Liberty International Airport to New York City, where he was appearing at a Marine Corps law enforcement gala.

Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole said recently an internal inquiry was active.

Fedorko fought in the Vietnam War and later served 31 years with the New Jersey State Police and two terms with the state Casino Control Commission. He was named Port Authority police superintendent and director of public safety in 2009.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Court to weigh fallout of Massachusetts drug lab misconduct

    Court to weigh fallout of Massachusetts drug lab misconduct

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-05-08 04:17:23 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-05-08 04:20:12 GMT
    (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2013, file photo, Sonja Farak, left, stands during her arraignment at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown, Mass. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will hear arg...(Don Treeger/The Republican via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2013, file photo, Sonja Farak, left, stands during her arraignment at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown, Mass. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will hear arg...
    Massachusetts' highest court is set to consider whether to toss more convictions linked to a former chemist who authorities say was high almost every day she worked at a state drug lab for eight years.More >>
    Massachusetts' highest court is set to consider whether to toss more convictions linked to a former chemist who authorities say was high almost every day she worked at a state drug lab for eight years.More >>

  • Jay-Z lawyers say SEC is star-struck in its deposition quest

    Jay-Z lawyers say SEC is star-struck in its deposition quest

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-05-08 04:14:52 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-05-08 04:20:10 GMT
    (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, honoree Jay-Z speaks onstage at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York. Jay-Z must explain why h...(Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, honoree Jay-Z speaks onstage at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York. Jay-Z must explain why h...
    Lawyers for Jay-Z say the Securities and Exchange Commission is star-struck in its quest to interview the rapper in connection with a financial probe.More >>
    Lawyers for Jay-Z say the Securities and Exchange Commission is star-struck in its quest to interview the rapper in connection with a financial probe.More >>

  • Sessions: Zero-tolerance policy may split families at border

    Sessions: Zero-tolerance policy may split families at border

    Monday, May 7 2018 3:05 PM EDT2018-05-07 19:05:45 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-05-08 04:20:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies event Monday, May 7, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Sessions says the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to refer anyone ...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies event Monday, May 7, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Sessions says the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to refer anyone ...
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions will discuss immigration enforcement during a visit to Southern California.More >>
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions will discuss immigration enforcement during a visit to Southern California.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly