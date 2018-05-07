Sessions says border crossers will face prosecution - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Sessions says border crossers will face prosecution

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies event Monday, May 7, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Sessions says the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to refer anyone ... (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies event Monday, May 7, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Sessions says the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to refer anyone ...
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies event Monday, May 7, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Sessions says the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to refer anyone ... (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies event Monday, May 7, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Sessions says the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to refer anyone ...
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies event Monday, May 7, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Sessions says the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to refer anyone ... (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies event Monday, May 7, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Sessions says the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to refer anyone ...

SAN DIEGO (AP) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Monday that the Department of Homeland Security had agreed to refer anyone who enters the United States illegally on the Mexican border to his office for prosecution.

"And the Department of Justice will take up as many of those cases as humanly possible until we get to 100 percent," Sessions said in remarks prepared for a speech at a law enforcement conference in Arizona.

Sessions said he has sent 35 prosecutors to the region to work on these cases, which will include people who allegedly smuggle children across the border or who lie to immigration officers.

The remarks were published on the department's website as Sessions prepares to hold a news conference in San Diego with Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan.

Sessions' visit to Southern California comes about a week after hundreds of Central American migrants traveled to the U.S. border seeking asylum following a monthlong caravan through Mexico.

President Donald Trump and Cabinet members tracked the caravan and called it proof that more must be done to secure the border with Mexico, including building a wall.

Sessions called the caravan "a deliberate attempt to undermine our laws and overwhelm our system."

A month ago, Sessions ordered a "zero tolerance" policy aimed at people entering the United States illegally on the Mexican border.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Military seeks to limit Congress on fixing child sex assault

    Military seeks to limit Congress on fixing child sex assault

    Monday, May 7 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-07 11:15:16 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-05-07 19:45:43 GMT
    Members of Congress expressed alarm and demanded answers after an Associated Press investigation revealed that reports of sexual violence among kids on U.S. military bases and at Pentagon-run schools are getting lost. (Source: CNN)Members of Congress expressed alarm and demanded answers after an Associated Press investigation revealed that reports of sexual violence among kids on U.S. military bases and at Pentagon-run schools are getting lost. (Source: CNN)

    U.S. military officials have sought to ward off congressional efforts to address sexual assaults on bases among the children of service members, even as they disclose that the problem is larger than previously...

    More >>

    U.S. military officials have sought to ward off congressional efforts to address sexual assaults on bases among the children of service members, even as they disclose that the problem is larger than previously acknowledged.

    More >>

  • Candidates for California governor jockey for 2nd place

    Candidates for California governor jockey for 2nd place

    Monday, May 7 2018 12:39 PM EDT2018-05-07 16:39:03 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-05-07 19:47:44 GMT
    The race for California governor has turned into a race for second place.More >>
    The race for California governor has turned into a race for second place.More >>

  • Oliver North set to become the next NRA president

    Oliver North set to become the next NRA president

    Monday, May 7 2018 2:44 PM EDT2018-05-07 18:44:51 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-05-07 19:45:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). In this May 4, 2018 photo, former U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Oliver North speaks before giving the Invocation at the National Rifle Association-Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum in Dallas. The NRA announced today that ...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). In this May 4, 2018 photo, former U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Oliver North speaks before giving the Invocation at the National Rifle Association-Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum in Dallas. The NRA announced today that ...
    Retired Marine Lt. Col. Oliver North to become the National Rifle Association's next president.More >>
    Retired Marine Lt. Col. Oliver North to become the National Rifle Association's next president.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly