Hundreds compete in Louisiana Triathlon

A total of 400 competitors participated in the Louisiana Triathlon and Duathlon races on Saturday, May 5, in downtown New Roads and the False River.

RACE RESULTS

2018 Louisiana Triathlon

Standard Distances: 800-meter swim / 17 mile bike; 5K run

Beginner Division: 400-meter swim / 17 mile bike / 5K run

Duathlon: 17 mi bike / 5K run

The races were followed by Crawfish Jams, a crawfish festival at the finish line. WAFB’s Cheryl Mercedes and Robbie Reynolds served as judges in the Cinco de Mayo themed costume contest.

The Louisiana Triathlon is owned and operated by Rocketkidz Foundation (RFK) a nonprofit with a mission of creating and sustaining healthy, fit and active children, families and communities through programming, education and advocacy. The proceeds from this race directly support RFK and its mission.

