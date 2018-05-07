Hundreds compete in Louisiana Triathlon

A total of 400 competitors participated in the Louisiana Triathlon and Duathlon races on Saturday, May 5, in downtown New Roads and the False River.
2018 Louisiana Triathlon
The races were followed by Crawfish Jams, a crawfish festival at the finish line. WAFB’s Cheryl Mercedes and Robbie Reynolds served as judges in the Cinco de Mayo themed costume contest.
The Louisiana Triathlon is owned and operated by Rocketkidz Foundation (RFK) a nonprofit with a mission of creating and sustaining healthy, fit and active children, families and communities through programming, education and advocacy. The proceeds from this race directly support RFK and its mission.
